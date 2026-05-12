Who is accountable for Wild Buffalo crisis in Chhattisgarh: Forest Dept or NGO?

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Forest Department has apparently signalled a policy shift in its wildlife conservation strategy, moving away from a high dependency on non-governmental organisations (NGOs) following the near-collapse of the Central Indian wild buffalo population. The official documents addressed to PCCF (Wildlife) revealed a critical reassessment of past efforts in the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve (USTR), where the wild buffalo population plummeted from 80 individuals in 1996 to just seven by 2007.

Wild buffalo, the Chhattisgarh state animal, is listed under Schedule-1 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act.

The department has pointedly attributed past failures to a strategy that involved NGOS without establishing proper accountability. A conservation and breeding centre established in 2006-07 with the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) reportedly failed to deliver desired results. Today, USTR is left with only one surviving pure-bred old male wild buffalo, "Chotu," aged 23, alongside 19 hybrid or cross-bred individuals.

The documents emphasised that moving forward, the role of NGOs must be "limited and clearly chalked out," with the state Forest Department taking full responsibility for the project's success or failure.

In a strategic pivot, the state now plans to rely on subject matter experts from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and other reputed organisations for long-term success. This shift is intended to bring scientific rigour to a conservation mission that has faced public resentment due to high expenditures—estimated at Rs 25 lakh annually in previous years—while basic local infrastructure needs remained neglected, officials said.