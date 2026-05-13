CBSE Class 12 exam results declared, pass percentage dips to 85 %

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the results for the Class 12 examination.

The results show that the overall pass percentage dipped by over three percentage points compared to the last year, with more than 85 per cent candidates clearing the exam.

Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that over 94,000 students scored above 90 per cent marks.

Further, 17,000-plus candidates secured more than 95 per cent score, according to Bhardwaj.

He said over 1.63 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category, marking an increase of nearly two percentage points from last year.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the examinations, recording a pass percentage of more than 88, while for boys, it stood at 82.

(With inputs from PTI)