Lawrence Bishnoi aide in MP police net in ransom case

BHOPAL: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the MP Police, tasked with probing cases related to big-money extortion threats issued to businessmen in the state allegedly by operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has arrested a man from Haryana, officials said.

Making its first arrest from Haryana in the case pertaining to a Rs 10 crore extortion threat issued to a businessman in Ashoknagar district in March 2026, the SIT recently arrested Ashish Yadav from Hansi district in the northern state.

His subsequent questioning by SIT sleuths revealed that Yadav performed the crucial task of routing money sent by the gang’s overseas operative Harry Boxer alias Hari Chand Jaat through cryptocurrency to the gang’s operatives on the ground in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav allegedly received the money directly from Harry Boxer—believed to be operating from the US—through USDT and converted it into Indian currency before transferring it to gang members operating in MP, including Pradip Shukla, JP Dara and Manish Jangid, officials said.

Importantly, USDT (Tether) is a fiat-collateralised stablecoin designed to maintain a 1:1 value with the US dollar, functioning as a stable digital asset within the volatile cryptocurrency market. It is used for trading, cross-border payments and preserving value across multiple blockchains, with each token backed by Tether’s reserves.