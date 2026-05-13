Merchant navy officer from Mirzapur goes missing in US, MP Anupriya Patel seeks help from MEA

"Despite continuous efforts made by his fellow crew members and concerned authorities, no information regarding his whereabouts has been received so far," said Dwivedi.

In her letter, Anupriya Patel wrote that the disappearance of Manish and the uncertainty surrounding his safety were causing immense anguish, fear, and emotional distress to his family, who were waiting for any positive news about their son.

She added in the correspondence that the parents of the Merchant Navy officer were deeply shaken and looking towards the Government with hope and faith during this extremely difficult time.

“I shall be grateful if you could kindly direct the Embassy of India in the United States of America to extend all possible assistance and coordinate with the concerned local authorities for tracing Manish at the earliest and ensuring his safety and well-being. Any timely intervention in the matter would provide much-needed solace and reassurance to the distressed family”, she added.

Manish’s family mentioned that they last spoke with him on May 6, after which all communication suddenly stopped.

Dwivedi said that the family got to know that Manish was missing when his company’s Mumbai office gave them a phone call.

It was reported that the other three colleagues, who accompanied him, returned to the vessel, but Manish never came back. Dwivedi said that their concern deepened as the vessel reportedly sailed ahead without Manish on board.