NIA arrests alleged narco-terror operative Iqbal Singh after extradition from Portugal

CHANDIGARH: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested alleged narco-terror operative Iqbal Singh alias Shera, a resident of Amritsar in Punjab, in a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terror-financing case after securing his extradition from Portugal following sustained diplomatic and legal efforts.

Shera, a key accused in the HM narco-terror module case, was brought to Delhi and taken into custody by the NIA at Indira Gandhi International Airport. He had been declared a wanted accused, with a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against him in October 2020. An Interpol notice was also issued for his arrest in June 2021. He had reportedly fled to Portugal six years ago. Officials described the extradition and arrest as a major breakthrough in the NIA’s ongoing crackdown against Pakistan-backed narco-terror and cross-border terror networks operating in India.

A native of Amritsar, Shera is alleged to have masterminded a conspiracy involving the smuggling of narcotics from Pakistan into Punjab. Investigators said he coordinated and oversaw trafficking and distribution operations and channelled proceeds through hawala networks to Pakistan and Kashmir-based Hizbul Mujahideen operatives to fund terror activities.