Private training aircraft crash-lands in Baramati, no casualty reported

A trainer aircraft operated by a private aviation company crash-landed near Baramati in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Wednesday morning after suffering a technical snag, police said.

No casualties were reported and the trainee pilot, who was alone in the aircraft, escaped unharmed.

The aircraft, belonging to Redbird Flight Training Academy, went down near Gojubavi village close to the Baramati airstrip area.

The incident took place around 8.50 am, Pune Superintendent of Police Sandip Singh Gill told PTI.

"As per preliminary information received from eyewitnesses, the aircraft was flying at a comparatively low altitude when it developed a technical malfunction. During the crash landing, one side of the aircraft reportedly hit a light pole before it struck the ground," he said.

Police teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported.

"Necessary inquiry and further action are underway," the official added.

Aircraft operated by the same company have earlier been involved in accidents in the district.

(With inputs from PTI)