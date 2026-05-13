Sonia Gandhi undergoes routine check-up at Medanta Hospital

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi visited Medanta Hospital for a routine medical check-up, party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday.

“She is now back home,” said Ramesh, who serves as Congress general secretary.

According to sources, Gandhi was admitted to the Medanta Institute of Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences at around 10.30 pm on Tuesday.

The hospital did not issue any statement regarding her visit.

Earlier, on 24 March, the former Congress president was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with fever and remained hospitalised for seven days while recovering from a systemic infection.

(With inputs from PTI)