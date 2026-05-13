Take steps on Rajasthani language, says Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed the Rajasthan government to take concrete steps to introduce and make Rajasthani language available as a subject in all schools in the state.

The court passed the order after hearing a petition that sought Rajasthani medium education and the inclusion of the language in the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test syllabus. The next hearing on the matter will be in September.

A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta said that to implement mother-tongue based education, the state should frame a comprehensive, appropriate policy. The court said that in view of the National Education Policy 2020, the government should give Rajasthani language proper status as a local and regional language.