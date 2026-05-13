Three Kuki church leaders killed, four injured in militant ambush in Manipur

GUWAHATI: Three Kuki church leaders were killed and four others injured after militants ambushed a delegation of church officials in Manipur on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The victims, belonging to the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA) and the United Baptist Council, were travelling from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi for an inter-association ecclesiastical meeting when the attack took place.

Those killed have been identified as TBA president Rev V Sitlhou, Rev V Kaigoulun, and Pastor Paogoulen. Rev Sitlhou was leading the team, which also included Rev SM Haopu, Rev Hekai Simte, Rev Paothang, and driver Goumang. Four others were injured in the incident.

Following the killings, Thadou organisations announced a “total shutdown” in Sadar Hills of Kangpokpi district in protest. Meanwhile, unverified social media reports also suggested abductions of individuals from both Kuki and Naga communities, though these claims have not been independently confirmed.