Tribal hamlet in Jharkhand receives first tubewell after video of dirty 'drinking' water pit goes viral

RANCHI: Residents of Kali Pahari, a tribal hamlet in Koderma, have access to neither drinking water nor any provisions for electricity or roads. Photographs of residents sharing a water pit with wild animals triggered widespread outrage after going viral on social media.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Chief Minister Hemant Soren directed the Koderma Deputy Commissioner to take immediate action, following which the administration installed a tube well in the village within hours.

Notably, for several years now, more than 100 people belonging to nearly 10 families residing in the Kali Pahari and Chataniya Dah areas of Dagarnawa Panchayat, under Markaccho block, remained deprived of even basic amenities, including access to potable water.

Villagers were forced to dig ‘chuan’ (shallow pits) to quench their thirst. Water from these pits are visibly contaminated. Despite the evident contamination, villagers have no alternative source and are forced to depend on it for survival.

Women of the village prioritise the search for water above all else. Carrying pots on their heads, women walk nearly a kilometer along a rugged hilly path from their homes to reach the ‘Soti Nala’, the village’s only water source. Upon arrival, they first wash their utensils with the muddy stream water before digging small pits nearby to collect water. After filling their vessels, they undertake the difficult trek back through the forested terrain, carrying the water home for drinking, cooking and other household needs.