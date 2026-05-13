Uttarakhand cabinet slashes minister convoy sizes, mandates 'No Vehicle Day' in massive austerity push

DEHRADUN: In a decisive move to address the escalating global energy crisis and combat rising fuel costs, the Uttarakhand Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has announced a sweeping series of austerity and conservation measures.

In a cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon, the state government outlined a roadmap that mandates significant lifestyle changes starting from the top—within the government itself.

Addressing the press following the meeting, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized that the responsibility for fuel conservation must begin with the administration.

"Small, practical changes in our behavior can contribute significantly to national efforts. Uttarakhand is committed to implementing these reforms with immediate effect," Dhami stated.

The most visible shift will be seen in the Chief Minister’s and ministers' official entourages.

The government has ordered a 50 per cent reduction in the size of all ministerial vehicle fleets. Furthermore, a new 'No Vehicle Day' will be observed weekly, during which all ministers are required to work from home.

The administration is also adopting a strict "One Officer, One Vehicle" policy, ensuring that even if an official holds charge of multiple departments, they remain restricted to a single vehicle per day.