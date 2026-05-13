Uttarakhand cabinet slashes minister convoy sizes, mandates 'No Vehicle Day' in massive austerity push

DEHRADUN: In a decisive move to address the escalating global energy crisis and combat rising fuel costs, the Uttarakhand Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has announced a sweeping series of austerity and conservation measures.
In a cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon, the state government outlined a roadmap that mandates significant lifestyle changes starting from the top—within the government itself.
Addressing the press following the meeting, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized that the responsibility for fuel conservation must begin with the administration.
"Small, practical changes in our behavior can contribute significantly to national efforts. Uttarakhand is committed to implementing these reforms with immediate effect," Dhami stated.
The most visible shift will be seen in the Chief Minister’s and ministers' official entourages.
The government has ordered a 50 per cent reduction in the size of all ministerial vehicle fleets. Furthermore, a new 'No Vehicle Day' will be observed weekly, during which all ministers are required to work from home.
The administration is also adopting a strict "One Officer, One Vehicle" policy, ensuring that even if an official holds charge of multiple departments, they remain restricted to a single vehicle per day.
Additionally, the government has moved to curb unnecessary expenditure by limiting state-funded foreign travel and encouraging video conferencing for departmental meetings to reduce travel-related fuel consumption.
Prioritizing cleaner energy, the cabinet announced a comprehensive Electric Vehicle (EV) policy.
Leading by example, the government will mandate that 50% of new state vehicle procurements be electric.
Additionally, to support this transition and expand infrastructure, the administration plans to establish an extensive network of charging stations across the state.
Power infrastructure is also receiving a boost. The government plans to expand Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections in mission mode.
Furthermore, to accelerate the adoption of solar energy under the 'PM Surya Ghar' scheme, the High-Powered Committee (HPC) led by the Chief Secretary has been instructed to clear solar and power project approvals within a 60-day window.
Beyond energy, the cabinet aimed to revitalize the state's economy.
A 'Visit My State' campaign will be launched to promote domestic tourism, supported by a new single-window clearance system to facilitate destination weddings.
Additionally, a 'Made in State' initiative will prioritize the sale of local produce.
The government also announced initiatives to promote natural farming, offering training to farmers in zero-budget cultivation.
On the public health front, the cabinet approved awareness campaigns to reduce edible oil consumption, with a particular focus on reviewing oil usage in schools and hospitals to combat health issues.