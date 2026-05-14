Army, Navy sign affiliation pact amid push for integrated warfighting

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army and the Indian Navy on Thursday inked a Memorandum of Association (MoA) on Affiliation, formalising a framework for structured cooperation between the Army’s formations and establishments and naval ships and commands amid the military’s broader push towards greater jointness and integrated war fighting.

Unlike a conventional Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the affiliation-based MoA seeks to institutionalise long-term linkages between Army and Navy units and establishments through structured professional exchanges, joint activities and operational familiarisation.

According to the Army, the framework aims to strengthen “inter-service cooperation”, “operational cohesion” and “enduring professional camaraderie” between formations, regiments, institutions, establishments and ships of the two Services.

The agreement also comes a year after Operation Sindoor, which saw a visible demonstration of tri-service coordination across land, sea and air domains.

During the hostilities with Pakistan, the Navy maintained forward deployment and maritime deterrence in the Arabian Sea, while the Army and Air Force coordinated ground and air defence operations, underlining the growing emphasis on integrated operational planning.