Congress says BJP raising Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips to divert attention from Modi's failures

The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of using allegations over Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trips to divert attention from what it described as the country’s worsening economic situation and foreign policy challenges under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that BJP's Sambit Patra raised the matter of Gandhi's foreign trips to stake his claim on ministership.
Patra should find better topics to raise, Ramesh suggested.
The BJP on Thursday demanded the disclosure of sources of funding of Gandhi's foreign trips, claiming that there was a clear mismatch between the year-on-year annual income of the Congress leader and the money spent on his travel abroad.
Hitting back, Ramesh said, "These are all diversions being created by Mr Sambit Patra of the BJP. The real issue is the economic collapse that is staring the country. The real issues are the setbacks in foreign policy. Those are the real issues."
Ramesh also called Modi a "compromised PM" who is "thoroughly exposed domestically and internationally."
"His claims about being a 'Vishwaguru' have been completely punctured. He is capitulating to China day in and day out. So all being done to keep the attention away from here.
To talk about Mr Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips in the past, Mr Patra should find better topics on which to put his stake of being a minister," Ramesh said when asked about the BJP's charges.
Another Congress leader, Manickam Tagore, said the country wants answers on jobs, farmers, Manipur and China.
"BJP should first answer questions on unemployment, inflation, falling consumption, border failures and the weakening economy instead of running a daily smear campaign against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi ji.
"If foreign travel is suddenly a crime, then will BJP also disclose the full details of PM Modi's and all the BJP leaders' foreign visits, delegations, aircraft expenses and event management costs over the last 10 years?" Tagore asked in a post on X.
He alleged that Patra's press conferences have become a "distraction toolkit" whenever the government faces tough questions.
"Personal attacks cannot hide policy failures. The country wants answers on jobs, farmers, Manipur, China and the economy - not manufactured outrage," he said.
Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Patra, a party national spokesperson, said Gandhi went on 54 foreign trips in the last 22 years, on which a cumulative expenditure of Rs 60 crore was incurred.
However, he claimed, his year-on-year annual income, as disclosed in his poll affidavits in the last 10 years, remained about Rs 11 crore altogether.
According to the asset and liability declaration made by Gandhi in poll affidavits, his total disclosed assets stood at Rs 55.38 lakh in 2004 and Rs 20.39 crore in 2024, the BJP MP claimed.
"While Rs 60 crore was spent on these foreign trips, it's not fitting anywhere when his entire asset and liability stands at Rs 21 crore," Patra said, and demanded a disclosure.
The Lok Sabha MP from Puri in Odisha also alleged that the Congress leader did not disclose many of his visits abroad and demanded answers from him on these "mystery trips."
(With inputs from PTI)