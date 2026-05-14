Congress says BJP raising Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips to divert attention from Modi's failures

The Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of using allegations over Rahul Gandhi’s foreign trips to divert attention from what it described as the country’s worsening economic situation and foreign policy challenges under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that BJP's Sambit Patra raised the matter of Gandhi's foreign trips to stake his claim on ministership.

Patra should find better topics to raise, Ramesh suggested.

The BJP on Thursday demanded the disclosure of sources of funding of Gandhi's foreign trips, claiming that there was a clear mismatch between the year-on-year annual income of the Congress leader and the money spent on his travel abroad.

Hitting back, Ramesh said, "These are all diversions being created by Mr Sambit Patra of the BJP. The real issue is the economic collapse that is staring the country. The real issues are the setbacks in foreign policy. Those are the real issues."

Ramesh also called Modi a "compromised PM" who is "thoroughly exposed domestically and internationally."

"His claims about being a 'Vishwaguru' have been completely punctured. He is capitulating to China day in and day out. So all being done to keep the attention away from here.

To talk about Mr Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips in the past, Mr Patra should find better topics on which to put his stake of being a minister," Ramesh said when asked about the BJP's charges.

Another Congress leader, Manickam Tagore, said the country wants answers on jobs, farmers, Manipur and China.

"BJP should first answer questions on unemployment, inflation, falling consumption, border failures and the weakening economy instead of running a daily smear campaign against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi ji.