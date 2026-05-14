Dehradun Diary: Namami Gange boost ahead of Kumbh ’27

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil has assured CM Pushkar Singh Dhami of full central support under the Namami Gange mission to ensure the Ganges remains pristine for the 2027 Kumbh Mela. Responding to Dhami’s request for Rs 408.82 crore in funding, Patil confirmed that proposals for solid and liquid waste management, ghat cleaning, and public health initiatives are currently undergoing third-party evaluation by the National Institute of Urban Affairs. Further action will proceed upon receipt of the evaluation report, reinforcing the Ministry’s dedication to a seamless, environmentally conscious 2027 spectacle.
Lokayukta appointment delay creates tension
An HC bench, led by Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, has hauled up the government over the recurring, unexplained delays in appointing a lokayukta. “What was meant to be a simple administrative appointment has spiralled into a saga of missed deadlines and elusive search committee meetings,” it observed. The court, visibly unimpressed by the government’s pleas for more time, has now demanded an explanation within 24 hours. Failure to comply will see the relevant secretary summoned personally. With the PIL originally filed in 2021 still awaiting fruition, the judiciary’s stern ultimatum signals that the era of seeking extensions is effectively over.
Jewellers to protest import duty hike
Jewellers across the state have announced statewide peaceful protests to voice their opposition to the recent hike in gold import duties and the PM’s appeal to citizens to abstain from purchasing the precious metal. Traders in Dehradun and other key cities will hold candlelight vigils on Thursday evening to register their dissent. The jewellery community argues that the government’s policy shift and the PM’s public appeal are destabilising the market. Jewellers contend that discouraging gold purchases directly threaten the livelihoods of small shopkeepers and artisans. They emphasise that gold is deeply woven into Indian culture and rituals.
Narendra sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
narendrasethi@newindianexpress.com