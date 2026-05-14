Dehradun Diary: Namami Gange boost ahead of Kumbh ’27

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil has assured CM Pushkar Singh Dhami of full central support under the Namami Gange mission to ensure the Ganges remains pristine for the 2027 Kumbh Mela. Responding to Dhami’s request for Rs 408.82 crore in funding, Patil confirmed that proposals for solid and liquid waste management, ghat cleaning, and public health initiatives are currently undergoing third-party evaluation by the National Institute of Urban Affairs. Further action will proceed upon receipt of the evaluation report, reinforcing the Ministry’s dedication to a seamless, environmentally conscious 2027 spectacle.

Lokayukta appointment delay creates tension

An HC bench, led by Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, has hauled up the government over the recurring, unexplained delays in appointing a lokayukta. “What was meant to be a simple administrative appointment has spiralled into a saga of missed deadlines and elusive search committee meetings,” it observed. The court, visibly unimpressed by the government’s pleas for more time, has now demanded an explanation within 24 hours. Failure to comply will see the relevant secretary summoned personally. With the PIL originally filed in 2021 still awaiting fruition, the judiciary’s stern ultimatum signals that the era of seeking extensions is effectively over.