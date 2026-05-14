NSA invoked against two in April 13 workers’ stir in Noida

NEW DELHI: The Noida police on Wednesday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against two people for their alleged role in the violent protests by workers on April 13 in Noida’s Sector-84 and nearby areas.

Action has been taken against Satyam Verma and Aakriti, both members of the Mazdoor Bigul Dasta, a workers’ right group, a senior police officer said.

Last month, protests by workers demanding a hike in wages had turned violent in parts of Noida, with incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting being reported from Phase 2 and Sector 60 areas. Large numbers of workers from various industrial units gathered to press their long-pending demand for salary revision.

Seven cases were registered and over 300 people were arrested in connection with the agitation. More than 42,000 workers had taken to the streets across 83 locations.