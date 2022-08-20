Home Nation Northeast

NDPP, BJP dismiss merger speculation ahead of 2023 Nagaland polls

The two parties had last month announced that NDPP will contest 40 seats and BJP 20 constituencies in next year's assembly elections.

Published: 20th August 2022 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOHIMA: Ruling alliance partners in Nagaland, NDPP and BJP, have dismissed Congress's speculation that the two parties will merge after the assembly elections due next year.

Addressing a joint press conference on Friday, National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiba Kronu and BJP national spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon said that the speculation put forward by Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president K Therie and AICC Nagaland in-charge Ajoy Kumar on various occasions are a "figment of imagination".

"The BJP is a national party and has its own principles while NDPP is a regional entity with its own principles. There is neither any agenda nor have we held any discussion over merger with BJP," Kronu, a cabinet minister, said.

The two parties had last month announced that NDPP will contest 40 seats and BJP 20 constituencies in next year's assembly elections.

"The two parties entered into a pre-poll alliance before the 2018 assembly elections. Since then, both BJP and NDPP have maintained their own identities. The recent announcement of seat-sharing is an iteration of the alliance."

"Our relationship has grown by leaps and bounds and will continue to become stronger. Congress is making such claims only to confuse people but there is no agenda for merger," Kikon, a government advisor, said.

Kronu also dismissed allegations that the state government was delaying the solution to the Naga political issue and asserted that it was trying its best to bring the stakeholders to the negotiating table.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Democratic Progressive Party Neiba Kronu Mmhonlumo Kikon BJP
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp