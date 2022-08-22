11-year-old girl student dies inside school in Gurugram

By PTI

GURUGRAM: An 11-year-old student died under suspicious circumstances in her school here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at the private school in sector 64 around 8.40 am when the girl, a class four student, fell unconscious while walking towards her classroom, they said.

The school staff took her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, they said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a school staff member said the girl appeared to be normal and took part in the morning prayer, but fell unconscious while going to her classroom.

The girl resides with her family at a high-rise society in sector 65, police said.

Station House Officer of sector 65 police station Deepak Kumar said the cause behind the student's death has not been ascertained yet. "We don't have any medical records of the student and are waiting for the post-mortem report," he said.

