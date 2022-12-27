Home Nation Northeast

Arunachal paper leak: Bandh hits normal life in capital region

The ANSU had on December 3 submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu placing its 13-point demands in connection with the question paper leak.

Representational image of students protesting against the paper leak. | PTI File Image

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Normal life was affected in Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, on Tuesday, following the dawn-to-dusk bandh call given by a students union protesting against the state government's 'failure' to fulfil its demands over a paper leak case in a recruitment test.

All shops and business establishments, banks and educational institutions remained closed while private and public transport remained off the roads. Only the vehicles of magistrates and security personnel can be seen on roads in the morning.

"The capital administration has declared the bandh illegal. A massive security arrangement has been made to maintain law and order," Capital Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom said.

The All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) has called the 12-hour bandh that began at 5 am.

The paper leak in the assistant engineer (civil) examination, conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), came to light after candidate Gyamar Padung filed a police complaint on August 29 in this regard.

More than 400 candidates appeared for the examination held on August 26 and 27 this year. In October, the state government handed over the case to CBI.

