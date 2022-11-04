20-year-old Irene Dkhar of Meghalaya crowned Miss Northeast 2022

By PTI

KOHIMA: Irene Dkhar of Meghalaya was crowned Miss Northeast after she won the hearts of the judges in the final round, raising the issue of mental health. She took home a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Dkhar, 20, said she aspires to be a psychologist.

In the last round all the 14 finalists from the Northeastern states were asked what social issue would they take up given the opportunity to discuss it with world leaders.

Replying to the question, Dkhar said she would want to discuss the issue of the mental health of the youth.

"It is high time to fight against mental illness and anxiety," she told the judges, winning their hearts.

(Photo | Twitter)

Eshanee Hatimuria from Assam and Dyna Jomo from Arunachal Pradesh became first and second runners-up and received Rs 1 lakh and Rs 70,000, respectively.

Eshanee was awarded 'Miss Talent', while Lika Chophy of Nagaland was crowned 'Queen of Hearts'. Mannasha Devi Sapam of Manipur was awarded 'Miss Beautiful Skin'.

(Photo | Miss Manipur Facebook)

The final round had two winners from the state-level pageants from all the Northeastern states, except for Tripura, which was represented by only one contestant.

This was the first edition of the pageant organised by the North East Beauty Pageant Organisation (NEBPO) and sponsored by the Nagaland government.

It was held at the Cultural Hall in Kohima on Thursday.

(With online desk inputs)

