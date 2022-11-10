Home Nation Northeast

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Arunachal's West Siang

The quake hit the area at 10.31 am at a depth of 10 km, it said.

Published: 10th November 2022 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The quake hit the area at 10.31 am at a depth of 10 km, it said.

West Siang's District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nima Dorjee told PTI that no damage to properties or loss of lives was reported immediately.

The tremors were felt in other parts of the state as well, District Information and Public Relations Officer D Angu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
earthquake Arunachal Pradesh West Siang
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp