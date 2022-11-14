'Not dead, I am healthy': Ex-Nagaland CM after rumours about his death spread on social media

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Social media rumours that he died made former Nagaland Chief Minister SC Jamir issue a video statement where he said he was alive.

“This is to inform all citizens of Nagaland and beyond that through the grace of God, I continue to maintain very good health,” the 91-year-old said in a 50-second video from his Chumoukedima residence in Nagaland.

“It is most unfortunate that some people are spreading canards about me. However, may God bless them to carry on such canards if they desire to do so!” he further said in the video.

Rumours that he died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi were circulated through social media on Sunday evening. This is the second time in three years that rumours about his death were spread through social media.

Jamir is a Congress veteran and a five-time former chief minister. He had also served as the governor of Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra. He is no longer involved in active politics.

