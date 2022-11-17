Home Nation Northeast

Daily direct flights from Delhi to NE states under consideration: Union Tourism Minister

The International Tourism Marts are organised in the northeastern states on a rotation basis with Mizoram hosting this Mart for the first time this year.

By IANS

AIZAWL: Union Tourism Minister G K Reddy on Thursday said daily direct flights between Delhi and all eight states of the northeastern region is under consideration.

The Minister, who inaugurated the 10th International Tourism Mart here, announced that the offices of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) would be opened shortly in all the northeastern states.

The Union Tourism Ministry has organised a 3-day long 10th International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the northeastern region from Thursday in Aizawl.

Talking to the media before the inauguration of the mega event, Reddy, accompanied by Mizoram Tourism Minister Robert Romawia and Union Tourism Ministry Secretary Arvind Singh, said that the objective of the ITM is to highlight the tourism potentiality of the northeast region in domestic and international markets.

Northeastern states' Tourism Ministers, senior officials of northeastern states and Heads of the Tourism and Hospitality Organisations participated in the three-day ITM.

An official statement said that the event would focus on 'Priorities of G20 for Tourism Track', as India will assume the forthcoming G20 Presidency for a year starting from December 1.

The mart would bring together the tourism business fraternity and entrepreneurs from the eight northeastern states. The event has also been planned and scheduled to facilitate interaction between buyers, sellers, media, government agencies and other stakeholders to create buzz.

The Mart will include presentations by eight northeastern states on their tourism potential, cultural evenings, and sightseeing visits to local attractions in and around Aizawl.

The statement said that the ITM would also include B2B meetings, where buyers from different regions of the country would engage in one-on-one meetings with sellers from the northeast region.

An exhibition, including the display of beautiful handicrafts and handlooms, is also being organised to showcase the tourism products of the participating states.

The earlier editions of this mart have been held in Guwahati, Tawang, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala, Imphal and Kohima.

