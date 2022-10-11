Home Nation Northeast

Over 33,000 affected in fresh floods in Assam

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district. Parts of the state have been witnessing rainfall for the past few days.

Published: 11th October 2022 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Assam floods

New Haflong railway station in Assam's hill district of Dima Hasao after rains and landslides recently. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Over 33,000 people have been affected in fresh floods in three districts of Assam.

The affected districts are Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district. Parts of the state have been witnessing rainfall for the past few days.

The authorities set up six relief camps in Dhemaji district.

Altogether 196 people had died in the rain-induced first two waves of floods and landslides earlier this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam floods
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp