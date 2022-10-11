Over 33,000 affected in fresh floods in Assam

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Over 33,000 people have been affected in fresh floods in three districts of Assam. The affected districts are Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said in a statement on Tuesday. The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat in Jorhat district. Parts of the state have been witnessing rainfall for the past few days. The authorities set up six relief camps in Dhemaji district. Altogether 196 people had died in the rain-induced first two waves of floods and landslides earlier this year.