Forget railway now, prod Centre for ILP first: Meghalaya body to state govt

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An influential organisation in Meghalaya has asked the state government not to talk about the expansion of railway network unless the Centre approves the Inner Line Permit or ILP for the state.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) claimed there has been a steady rise in the influx of illegal immigrants to the state and the movement of trains, without a safeguard such as ILP, will deteriorate the problem.

A railway project in the state has remained stalled for the past few years in the wake of protests by some organisations. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had said on Friday his government would address the concerns of the people for a positive outcome.

However, the KSU is not amused. It asked the government not to talk about railways before the implementation of ILP. It believes only ILP can help curb illegal migration.

“We will not take part in any discussions with the government unless ILP is implemented. Instead of talking about railways, the government should start talking about ILP,” KSU president Lambokstar Marngar said.

The ILP is an official travel document that allows inward travel of Indian citizens from other states to the protected states of Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh for a limited period. In December 2019, the Meghalaya Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution for the implementation of ILP in the state.

Road communication is the lifeline of the state. Currently, there is no restriction on the entry of people from other states into Meghalaya.

Mendipathar, located on the foothills bordering Assam, is the only place in the state with a railhead.

The Centre is trying to connect Shillong with railway network. As a prelude to it, the Northeast Frontier Railway had taken up a project a few years ago to connect Byrnihat in Meghalaya with Tetelia in Assam. However, it has remained stalled due to the protests.

Of the 21.5 km project, only 2.25 km of railway line would have been laid in Meghalaya. As the stalemate continues, the NFR now mulls terminating the project inside Assam.

