4 killed in oil tanker fire near Mizoram's Tuirial airfield

Published: 30th October 2022 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An oil tanker caught fire in Mizoram after meeting with an accident, killing four persons and injuring at least 18 others.

The mishap occurred near the Tuirial airfield in the Aizawl district on Saturday night.

Official sources said immediately after the vehicle met with the accident, some locals were trying to collect petrol from the leaked tanker but it caught fire.

Aizawl Superintendent of Police C Lalruaia said the vehicle was en route to Champhai district on the Myanmar border carrying 20,000 litres of petrol and it caught fire soon after the mishap.

“We do not know exactly how many people were injured and are collecting the details but 18 to 20 injured people are admitted to some hospitals,” the SP said, adding, “Some of them are serious.”

A car and two two-wheelers were damaged in the incident.

