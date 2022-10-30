Home Nation Northeast

J-K: Security forces launch search operation along IB over suspected drone movement

Published: 30th October 2022 08:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

BSF troops undertake anti-tunneling operation along the International Border in Samba district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Police and security forces launched a search operation in areas along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district after some villagers informed them about a suspected drone movement, officials said on Sunday.

The search operation by the Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group along with the police was launched in Pullian, Nursery and Checkdayala belt on Saturday night, they said.

A fresh search was held on Sunday, a police officer said.

He said terrorists have been using drones to ferry weapons, explosive material and narcotics into the Indian side from across the border, but forces are alert to foil such designs.

