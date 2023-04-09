Home Nation Northeast

Assam: Three die after eating 'poisonous' mushroom

All of them died at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), the officer said.

Published: 09th April 2023 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

mushrooms

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

GOLAGHAT (Assam), Apr 9: At least three persons, including a two-year old child, have died after consuming "poisonous" mushroom in Golaghat district of Assam, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Merapani locality of the district, where members of five families consumed the mushroom on April 2, a senior police officer said.

"Three of the same family died after eating mushrooms. Hemanta Barman (2) died last night after his mother Tarali Barman (23) and father Prafulla Barman (24) predeceased him on Thursday and Friday, respectively," he said.

All of them died at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), the officer said.

Merapani Community Health Centre Deputy Superintendent Dr Chandra Shyam said, "A total of 13 people of five families complained of health complications after consuming the poisonous mushroom."

The condition of those who fell ill is stable, Shyam said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poisonous mushroom Assam three dead
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp