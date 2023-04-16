Home Nation Northeast

Body of rhino poacher found floating in Brahmaputra river

The suspected poaching of the one-horned animal was the first such incident in the Park in over a year.

Published: 16th April 2023 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

One horned male rhinoceros, Ramu at the Nehru Zoological Park.

Image of one-horned male rhinos used for representation purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The body of the suspected poacher, who escaped from police custody after allegedly cutting away the horn of a rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park, was recovered on Sunday from the Brahmaputra river, a senior official said.

According to Special Task Force (STF) Additional Superintendent of Police Dhruba Jyoti Nath, the body was seen floating in the river, which passes through the Kaziranga National Park (KNP).

"We recovered the body in the afternoon and it was identified as Saidul Islam (45), who had fled from police custody on Friday night. The body has been sent for postmortem examination now," he told PTI.

The STF of Assam Police was posted in the KNP along with regular Forest Guards, mainly to prevent the poaching of rhinos and other animals.

Last month, a rhino was killed allegedly by poachers inside the KNP and its horn was taken away.

The suspected poaching of the one-horned animal was the first such incident in the Park in over a year.

On Friday, the STF and Nagaon District Police laid a trap in the Batadrava area after the STF had received information regarding a group of poachers trying to sell a rhino horn.

The man whose body was found was caught with a rhino horn by the joint team the same day.

Based on the information provided during interrogation, three motorcycles, Rs 50,000 in cash and a mobile phone were recovered.

Police claimed Islam confessed that a .303 rifle used to kill the rhino was hidden at Saiful Tapu under the Bagori range of the Kaziranga National Park.

A team of Nagaon Police and STF, along with forest officials, took the person to the location in search of the weapon and to reconstruct the crime on Friday night.

Police claimed that when the team reached the Brahmaputra, Islam under the cover of darkness jumped into the river to escape.

Assam Police DGP G P Singh said an inquiry was ordered into the incident leading to the escape of the accused.

The Kaziranga National Park recorded zero poaching in 2022, the first time since 1977, while in 2020 and 2021, two rhinos were killed each year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaziranga National Park poacher rhino Guwahati Brahamaputra
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp