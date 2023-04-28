Six held captive by NSCN-IM rebels rescued by Assam Rifles

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Six persons, kidnapped by the members of the Isak-Muivah faction of the insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) for ransom, were rescued by the Assam Rifles in Nagaland.

Following an operation, the paramilitary force said the personnel rescued the six civilians, held captive in the state’s commercial hub Dimapur. The force also apprehended five NSCN-IM rebels.

“The individuals have been rescued from Bamanpukhri House, apparently an illegal place for similar nefarious activities by NSCN IM,” a defence statement said on Friday.

The six persons rescued were identified as Mulutayo Kezo, who is the headmaster of a government high school; Akito Sumi, Huvito Sumi (all from Nagaland), Raju Gupta (Bihar), Raj Kumar Das and Piyar Ali (both from Assam).

The statement said after kidnapping the persons between April 13 and 27 this year, the rebels contacted their families to demand ransom for their release.

The five extremists apprehended were identified as Khenito Assumi, Neison, Mughahuto, Chonpenthung Murry and Katoho Yeptho.

The NSCN-IM, the largest rebel group in the Northeast, has been in a ceasefire with the central government since 1997.

