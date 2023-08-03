Modiji should say something for our sake, Manipur hockey star Nilakanta Sharma on violence

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hockey star and India midfielder Nilakanta Sharma has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to directly address the situation in Manipur.

Sharma, who's currently with the hockey team in Chennai for Asian Champions Trophy, said: "What can I say about my state? Nothing will change if I say anything. But I only hope Modiji says something for our sake."

Sharma said this when asked if he wished to say anything to the people of India about the unfolding crisis that's hit Manipur over the last few months.

OPINION | Rapacious rajneeti causes Manipur mayhem

He did visit his family back home in Imphal a few months ago. "My family is safe and things are fine in Imphal where they live. The problems are in the hilly regions. I last visited my home two months ago and things were fine in Imphal then."

In May, Manipur's small but passionate hockey community was directly affected because of the violence.

Laishram Ribaldo Meitei, supposed to be part of the state's age-group team at the 13th Hockey India junior national championship in Rourkela, was shot dead in Imphal East (he was a captain at the sub-junior level).

"We are trying our best to stay competitive for the tournament but how can someone forget about his family and friends when the violence is claiming lives every day," Manipur team manager Thiyam Roshankumar Singh had told The New Indian Express when the tournament was being held in Rourkela in June.

While several leaders have spoken about the violence, the PM has maintained a stoic silence, especially inside the Parliament. Sharma's demand was echoed by the opposition.

In an address to the media after meeting president Droupadi Murmu, Mallikarjun Kharge said: "... the main demand is that the Prime Minister should speak and visit Manipur and list out steps needed to bring peace in Manipur and provide relief to the people of the state." During the meeting with Murmu, the opposition had submitted a memorandum on Wednesday.

"We implore you to press upon the Prime Minister to urgently address Parliament on the prevailing situation in Manipur, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the matter," it had said.



