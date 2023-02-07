Tripura polls: TMC will remove BJP's ‘double engine’ from country, says Mamata

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

AGARTALA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday proclaimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would remove the BJP's 'double engine' government from the country even as she attacked the central government on the controversy surrounding industrialist Gautam Adani.

"The TMC does what it says. Test it once. It will remove the double engine from the country. Tripura, Meghalaya and other states will stand by Bengal," Banerjee said addressing a rally in Tripura where the party is contesting 28 of the 60 seats in the February 16 elections.

She claimed the TMC is the only party fighting alone for the past 25 years and added that the party's sapling has "grown into a big tree" and it is "not possible to devour it."

"Abhishek (Banerjee) was talking about two engines – CBI and ED. If you think you can win polls by making arrests or using CBI and ED to scare us, remember there is a tomorrow. Wait and watch till 2024," Banerjee said attacking the saffron party.

Claiming that "ginger traders" were controlling the country, the TMC chief said the central government would have fallen four days ago. "LIC and SBI are flickering. If SBI shuts down, will you get back your money?" she asked the crowd.

Mamta said the 'double engine' can be seen only during elections and further pilloried the BJP on black money, stating it has made its way into the party.

"Does the party, which does not give money for 100-day work, have any right to seek votes? In Tripura, over 10,000 teachers lost their jobs. The BJP had promised to reinstate them. Five years have elapsed. When will they be reinstated?" she asked.

The TMC chief did not spare the Congress and the CPM either.

"The last time, CPM comrades became members of the BJP. Now CPM is saying it is fighting. Both CPM and Congress ruled Tripura. What did they do? If you want peace, jobs, development of tribals and a united Tripura, give us a chance. We have plans to make an industrial town in the state and build hospitals and engineering colleges,” Banerjee said.

She said she would visit Tripura again after the elections to see if it voted for 'double-engine' or 'single-engine' or 'people’s engine'.

AGARTALA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday proclaimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would remove the BJP's 'double engine' government from the country even as she attacked the central government on the controversy surrounding industrialist Gautam Adani. "The TMC does what it says. Test it once. It will remove the double engine from the country. Tripura, Meghalaya and other states will stand by Bengal," Banerjee said addressing a rally in Tripura where the party is contesting 28 of the 60 seats in the February 16 elections. She claimed the TMC is the only party fighting alone for the past 25 years and added that the party's sapling has "grown into a big tree" and it is "not possible to devour it." "Abhishek (Banerjee) was talking about two engines – CBI and ED. If you think you can win polls by making arrests or using CBI and ED to scare us, remember there is a tomorrow. Wait and watch till 2024," Banerjee said attacking the saffron party. Claiming that "ginger traders" were controlling the country, the TMC chief said the central government would have fallen four days ago. "LIC and SBI are flickering. If SBI shuts down, will you get back your money?" she asked the crowd. Mamta said the 'double engine' can be seen only during elections and further pilloried the BJP on black money, stating it has made its way into the party. "Does the party, which does not give money for 100-day work, have any right to seek votes? In Tripura, over 10,000 teachers lost their jobs. The BJP had promised to reinstate them. Five years have elapsed. When will they be reinstated?" she asked. The TMC chief did not spare the Congress and the CPM either. "The last time, CPM comrades became members of the BJP. Now CPM is saying it is fighting. Both CPM and Congress ruled Tripura. What did they do? If you want peace, jobs, development of tribals and a united Tripura, give us a chance. We have plans to make an industrial town in the state and build hospitals and engineering colleges,” Banerjee said. She said she would visit Tripura again after the elections to see if it voted for 'double-engine' or 'single-engine' or 'people’s engine'.