Home Nation Northeast

Earthquake of 4 magnitude hits parts of Assam

The earthquake was recorded at 4.18 pm, and the epicentre was in Nagaon district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river, the National Center for Seismology said in a report.

Published: 12th February 2023 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: An earthquake of 4 magnitude hit the central part of Assam on Sunday, an official bulletin said.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said.

The earthquake was recorded at 4.18 pm, and the epicentre was in Nagaon district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra river, the National Center for Seismology said in a report.

It also said the depth of the quake was 10 km.

The epicentre was around 160 km east of Guwahati, near Hojai in central Assam.

People in the neighbouring West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat and Morigaon districts also felt the tremor, besides those in Sonitpur on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river.

The northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone, and earthquakes frequently hit the region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
earthquake Assam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp