Polling begins in Tripura; fate of 259 candidates to be sealed

Altogether 28.13 lakh voters are scheduled to exercise their franchise during the day in 3,337 polling stations of the northeastern state to determine the fate of 259 candidates.

Published: 16th February 2023

Voters standing in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth under Bamutia Assembly segment near Agartala on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao.

No untoward incident or EVM technical snag was reported from any part of the state during the first 30 minutes, he said.

PM Modi calls on people of Tripura to vote in record numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers in the assembly polls and strengthen the 'festival of democracy'.

Voting for the 60-member Assembly in Tripura began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security.

"Urging the people of Tripura to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy," Modi said in a tweet.

