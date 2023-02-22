Home Nation Northeast

Seven flights cancelled in Northeast due to poor visibility

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) scientist Sanjay O'neil Shaw said the weather conditions and visibility are likely to improve over the next 2-3 days.

Published: 22nd February 2023 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Flights

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: At least seven flights were cancelled across the Northeast on Wednesday due to poor visibility and bad weather conditions, a senior official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

The flights from Guwahati to Tezu and Tezu to Guwahati were cancelled due to low visibility, mainly over Guwahati sky, the official told PTI.

"The Tezu-Imphal flight was cancelled due to poor visibility. All these three flights are operated by FlyBig airlines," he said.

Due to bad weather, Tezpur-Guwahati and Guwahati-Tezpur services by Pawan Hans were cancelled, the official said.

"The Guwahati-Dimapur-Imphal and the return Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati flight of Alliance Air were also cancelled during the day," he said.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) scientist Sanjay O'neil Shaw said the weather conditions and visibility are likely to improve over the next 2-3 days.

"There will be generally cloudy sky in Guwahati with the expectation of light rain or drizzle on Thursday. It will be similar on Friday as well," he added.

An official of AAI, which controls the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Guwahati, said the minimum visibility required to land a flight at the airport is 1,300 metres, while it is 300-350 metres for take-off.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flights Airports Authority of India AAI
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp