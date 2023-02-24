People saying ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’: PM attacks Congress for ‘kabar’ barb

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a blistering attack on the Congress for the 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (Modi, your grave will be dug) barb.

“Some people, rejected by the country, now meditate with bead-garland. They are saying ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’. But India is saying ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’ (Modi, your lotus will bloom),” the PM told a crowd at a BJP rally after a roadshow at Shillong in Meghalaya.

“The people of India will give them a befitting reply for such a mindset,” Modi, who addressed BJP rallies also in Meghalaya’s Tura and Nagaland’s Dimapur, further said.

In both states, he went hard at the Congress. He alleged when the Congress ruled the states in the Northeast, its central leaders used the region as an ATM to fill their pockets but the BJP and the NDA changed the political mindset of Delhi for the Northeast.

“A former Congress PM used to say when Re 1 is sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reached the public. This 15 paise did not reach the Northeast. Ten years ago, nobody could dream the situation in the Northeast can change. But the BJP hit corruption severely with the strength of technology. Today, the entire money sent from Delhi enters your bank account. There is no cut, commission or ATM on the way,” Modi told the crowd referring to the “PM Kishan Samman Nidhi” scheme.

ALSO READ | Meghalaya polls: Rahul calls BJP a ‘bully’, Didi says will wipe saffron party out

He said while the NDA is working day in and day out for faster growth and development of the Northeast, the policy of the Congress was to secure the votes of people and then forget them.

“The Congress’ Delhi leaders do not look at Nagaland. The Congress and Congress-led governments never gave importance to Nagaland’s stability and prosperity. When Congress ruled Nagaland, there was always political instability. The Congress government in Nagaland was remote-controlled from Delhi because there was family first mindset. The Congress prioritized family politics. That’s why, the entire Northeast punished the Congress for the sins it committed,” Modi said at a rally in Nagaland’s Dimapur.

He said the Northeast earlier lacked good roads, good airports and railway connectivity, which hampered its development but in the last 9 years, the NDA changed the region’s fate. “The Northeast is becoming a strong pillar of India’s Act East Policy. The Northeast is becoming a major centre of trade and tourism in the country. So, people are saying ‘Meghalaya mange BJP sarkar’ (Meghalaya wants BJP government.”

He said there was politics of divide in the Northeast but the BJP changed it to divine governance model. “I can feel a new beginning in Shillong. If BJP forms the government, it will be easy for me to serve Meghalaya better,” the PM added.

READ HERE | Meghalaya: A kingmaker for long, UDP now hopes to lead government

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a blistering attack on the Congress for the 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (Modi, your grave will be dug) barb. “Some people, rejected by the country, now meditate with bead-garland. They are saying ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’. But India is saying ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’ (Modi, your lotus will bloom),” the PM told a crowd at a BJP rally after a roadshow at Shillong in Meghalaya. “The people of India will give them a befitting reply for such a mindset,” Modi, who addressed BJP rallies also in Meghalaya’s Tura and Nagaland’s Dimapur, further said. In both states, he went hard at the Congress. He alleged when the Congress ruled the states in the Northeast, its central leaders used the region as an ATM to fill their pockets but the BJP and the NDA changed the political mindset of Delhi for the Northeast. “A former Congress PM used to say when Re 1 is sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reached the public. This 15 paise did not reach the Northeast. Ten years ago, nobody could dream the situation in the Northeast can change. But the BJP hit corruption severely with the strength of technology. Today, the entire money sent from Delhi enters your bank account. There is no cut, commission or ATM on the way,” Modi told the crowd referring to the “PM Kishan Samman Nidhi” scheme. ALSO READ | Meghalaya polls: Rahul calls BJP a ‘bully’, Didi says will wipe saffron party out He said while the NDA is working day in and day out for faster growth and development of the Northeast, the policy of the Congress was to secure the votes of people and then forget them. “The Congress’ Delhi leaders do not look at Nagaland. The Congress and Congress-led governments never gave importance to Nagaland’s stability and prosperity. When Congress ruled Nagaland, there was always political instability. The Congress government in Nagaland was remote-controlled from Delhi because there was family first mindset. The Congress prioritized family politics. That’s why, the entire Northeast punished the Congress for the sins it committed,” Modi said at a rally in Nagaland’s Dimapur. He said the Northeast earlier lacked good roads, good airports and railway connectivity, which hampered its development but in the last 9 years, the NDA changed the region’s fate. “The Northeast is becoming a strong pillar of India’s Act East Policy. The Northeast is becoming a major centre of trade and tourism in the country. So, people are saying ‘Meghalaya mange BJP sarkar’ (Meghalaya wants BJP government.” He said there was politics of divide in the Northeast but the BJP changed it to divine governance model. “I can feel a new beginning in Shillong. If BJP forms the government, it will be easy for me to serve Meghalaya better,” the PM added. READ HERE | Meghalaya: A kingmaker for long, UDP now hopes to lead government