Arunachal Pradesh: CBI files another FIR in APPSC cash-for-job scam

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed another FIR in the cash-for-job scam of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and will formally take over the case, a senior police officer said here on Saturday.

The CBI filed the FIR on Friday against a case pertaining to all irregularities committed in the examinations conducted by the APPSC since 2014, Special Investigation Cell (SIC) SP Anant Mittal said.

The SIC has been investigating the case and arrested 46 persons so far including 39 government officials.

"The SIC had received 36 complaints regarding various examinations conducted by the APPSC since 2014. The investigation was started after clubbing all the cases into a single case and 46 people were accordingly arrested," Mittal said.

Among those arrested, 39 are government servants.

The respective departments have been served with the information of the arrest for necessary departmental proceedings, the SP added.

The state government had recently recommended for CBI enquiry into the case in addition to the paper leak case being investigated by the premier investigating agency.

The SIC had also arrested six sub-inspectors (civil) and an assistant engineer (AE) in connection with the APPSC cash-for-job scam on January 5 and 6.

Mittal informed that six sub-inspectors (SIs) of police were arrested on Thursday from North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) near Shillong in Meghalaya, where they were undergoing training.

A woman working as an assistant engineer of PWD was arrested from Pasighat in East Siang district on Friday evening, the SP said.

Mittal said the SIC feels that the prime accused, Taket Jerang is not revealing the entire truth of the scam.

It thus sought a narcoanalysis test from the court, which gave the permission to go ahead.

He said that all efforts are being made to gather evidence from Taket Jerang on the alleged involvement of former APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabam and other officials of the commission.

The former APPSC chairman was interrogated, but no solid evidence has yet been received by the SIC to confirm his involvement.

"However, the SIC believes that Jerang is hiding important evidence. This can be revealed only after the narcoanalysis test,” he added.

Mittal said the SIC has already submitted all the relevant documents of the case to CBI.

"We will not investigate the case anymore. However, when the CBI requires inputs from SIC, we will cooperate," he added.

The question paper leak incident of assistant engineer (civil) exam, conducted by the APPSC came to light when one Gyamar Padung a candidate, filed a police complaint before the Itanagar police station on August 29 last year claiming that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper had been leaked.

More than 400 candidates appeared in the examination held on August 26 and 27.

In October last year, the state government handed over the case to the CBI.

The CBI filed charge sheet against 11 accused persons at the District and Sessions Court in Yupia near here, on December 8.

The premier investigating agency had taken over the investigation on October 27 after the state government recommended for a probe by the CBI.

ITANAGAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed another FIR in the cash-for-job scam of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and will formally take over the case, a senior police officer said here on Saturday. The CBI filed the FIR on Friday against a case pertaining to all irregularities committed in the examinations conducted by the APPSC since 2014, Special Investigation Cell (SIC) SP Anant Mittal said. The SIC has been investigating the case and arrested 46 persons so far including 39 government officials. "The SIC had received 36 complaints regarding various examinations conducted by the APPSC since 2014. The investigation was started after clubbing all the cases into a single case and 46 people were accordingly arrested," Mittal said. Among those arrested, 39 are government servants. The respective departments have been served with the information of the arrest for necessary departmental proceedings, the SP added. The state government had recently recommended for CBI enquiry into the case in addition to the paper leak case being investigated by the premier investigating agency. The SIC had also arrested six sub-inspectors (civil) and an assistant engineer (AE) in connection with the APPSC cash-for-job scam on January 5 and 6. Mittal informed that six sub-inspectors (SIs) of police were arrested on Thursday from North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) near Shillong in Meghalaya, where they were undergoing training. A woman working as an assistant engineer of PWD was arrested from Pasighat in East Siang district on Friday evening, the SP said. Mittal said the SIC feels that the prime accused, Taket Jerang is not revealing the entire truth of the scam. It thus sought a narcoanalysis test from the court, which gave the permission to go ahead. He said that all efforts are being made to gather evidence from Taket Jerang on the alleged involvement of former APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabam and other officials of the commission. The former APPSC chairman was interrogated, but no solid evidence has yet been received by the SIC to confirm his involvement. "However, the SIC believes that Jerang is hiding important evidence. This can be revealed only after the narcoanalysis test,” he added. Mittal said the SIC has already submitted all the relevant documents of the case to CBI. "We will not investigate the case anymore. However, when the CBI requires inputs from SIC, we will cooperate," he added. The question paper leak incident of assistant engineer (civil) exam, conducted by the APPSC came to light when one Gyamar Padung a candidate, filed a police complaint before the Itanagar police station on August 29 last year claiming that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper had been leaked. More than 400 candidates appeared in the examination held on August 26 and 27. In October last year, the state government handed over the case to the CBI. The CBI filed charge sheet against 11 accused persons at the District and Sessions Court in Yupia near here, on December 8. The premier investigating agency had taken over the investigation on October 27 after the state government recommended for a probe by the CBI.