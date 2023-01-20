56 incidents of stone pelting reported in 2022, awareness drive intensified: NFR Official 

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Over 50 incidents of stone pelting were reported under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in 2022, and an 'intensified awareness' drive has been launched in the wake of multiple reports of stone-throwing on the new Vande Bharat Express, an official said.

An NFR statement said 56 incidents of stone pelting were reported under it in 2022, while three such instances have been reported till January 17.

Three persons have so far been arrested this year in connection with such incidents, it said.

"Stone pelting on trains happens routinely. We conduct awareness programmes among people to not be involved in such activities as these are criminal offences under the Railway Act," the NFR official, who requested anonymity, said.

"We have launched an intensified drive to create awareness about the issue, especially after multiple incidents of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express in recent times," he said.

At least two such incidents were reported under the NFR on January 2 and January 3 when miscreants pelted stones on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged off on December 30.

The official said youngsters are mostly found to be involved in such incidents, and emphasis is laid on covering this section during the drive.

"Pelting stones or similar objects on trains is a criminal offence under sections 152, 153 and 154 prescribed in the Railway Act. The offender shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to 10 years," the NFR statement said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducts surprise checks at vulnerable locations and takes legal action against offenders to curb the menace, it added.

