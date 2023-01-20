Home Nation Northeast

56 incidents of stone pelting reported in 2022, awareness drive intensified: NFR Official 

The Northeast Frontier Railway official said that youngsters are mostly found to be involved in such incidents, and emphasis is laid on covering this section during the drive.

Published: 20th January 2023 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Stone pelting, pelting

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | KK Sundar, EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Over 50 incidents of stone pelting were reported under the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in 2022, and an 'intensified awareness' drive has been launched in the wake of multiple reports of stone-throwing on the new Vande Bharat Express, an official said.

An NFR statement said 56 incidents of stone pelting were reported under it in 2022, while three such instances have been reported till January 17.

Three persons have so far been arrested this year in connection with such incidents, it said.

"Stone pelting on trains happens routinely. We conduct awareness programmes among people to not be involved in such activities as these are criminal offences under the Railway Act," the NFR official, who requested anonymity, said.

"We have launched an intensified drive to create awareness about the issue, especially after multiple incidents of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express in recent times," he said.

At least two such incidents were reported under the NFR on January 2 and January 3 when miscreants pelted stones on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged off on December 30.

The official said youngsters are mostly found to be involved in such incidents, and emphasis is laid on covering this section during the drive.

"Pelting stones or similar objects on trains is a criminal offence under sections 152, 153 and 154 prescribed in the Railway Act. The offender shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to 10 years," the NFR statement said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducts surprise checks at vulnerable locations and takes legal action against offenders to curb the menace, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stone pelting incidents Vande Bharat Express
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp