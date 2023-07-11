Taekwondo team from Nagaland breaks Chinese world record for highest assisted martial arts kick

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A taekwondo team from Nagaland has broken an 11-year-old Guinness World Record set by Chinese martial artists. The Dimapur-based Faith in Action Martial Arts Academy has now etched its name in history for creating the record for “the highest martial arts kick (assisted)”.

The Chinese had created the original record in 2012 with a 14 feet and 2 inches high kick. The Dimapur group eclipsed that with a 14 feet and 5 inches high kick.

The new record was created on July 5 on the sets of the reality show India’s Got Talent in Mumbai in the presence of Guinness World Records adjudicators Gleen McGrath and Swapnil Dangarikar.

Faith in Action's founder and coach Deep Kumar is elated. “We are delighted to have created this record. It will inspire budding martial artists in Nagaland. There is no dearth of talent in the state and they can scale greater heights if they get facilities and exposure," he told TNIE.

Congratulating the world record holders, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted, “I am happy to know that Faith in Action from Nagaland created a new Guinness World Record. Congratulations and best wishes for all future endeavours.”

Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang wrote on Twitter: “I extend my sincere congratulations to the Faith in Action Martial Arts Academy Nagaland India for achieving the @GWR for “The Highest Martial Arts kick (Assisted)” on the set of @IGTonColors. A commendable feat, bringing laurels to the State in particular, a proud moment for all.”

Another Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton said the Guinness World Record achievement was a moment of immense pride for Nagaland. “Congratulations to everyone involved and best wishes for all future endeavours,” he tweeted.

Abu Metha, the advisor to the Chief Minister, congratulated Faith in Action on breaking the 11-year-old record. “WORLD RECORD!!! Nagaland is Proud!! India Shines!! This is BRAND NAGALAND! This is NAGA SOFT POWER,” he tweeted.

Rajya Sabha member from the state S Phangnon Konyak also congratulated the Faith in Action team.

