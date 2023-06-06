BSF jawan killed, 2 Assam Rifles personnel injured in Manipur

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed while two Assam Rifles personnel were injured in a gun battle with the militants in strife-torn Manipur in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Serou in the Kakching district of the Imphal Valley.

The slain soldier, Ranjit Yadav, was from the BSF’s 163rd battalion. He was grievously injured in the gunfight and was evacuated to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

A defence ministry statement said multiple incidents of violence, arson and firing in Serou and adjoining Sugnu had necessitated the re-deployment of additional troops in the past 48 hours. It said additional troops were tasked to beef up extensive area domination operations, ambushes and measures to prevent arson and violence.

“As a result of extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF and police, intermittent exchange of fire took place between security forces and the insurgents during the night of 05/06 June. Security forces took adequate measures to prevent insurgents from breaking contact and running away to nearby areas,” the statement said.

One BSF personnel sustained fatal injuries when the gunfight intensified in the wee hours. The two injured Assam Rifles personnel were evacuated by an Army helicopter to Mantripukhri in Imphal, the statement further said.

“Inputs indicate some casualties on the side of insurgents and are being verified on the ground,” it added.

During the preliminary search, two AK series rifles, one 51mm mortar, two carbines, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered. The operations were in progress to sanitise the area.

The incident comes after combined teams of Manipur police and paramilitary forces destroyed two camps of the militants at Sugnu and Serou in the past two days after fierce gunfights.

There have been several incidents in the two places since May 28 when the militants came down the hills, torched houses and opened fire on villagers. Some people had lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government on Tuesday extended the suspension of internet services till June 10. The ban was imposed on May 3 when violence first broke out after a tribal solidarity march against the move to grant Scheduled Tribes status to the majority Meitei community.

GUWAHATI: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed while two Assam Rifles personnel were injured in a gun battle with the militants in strife-torn Manipur in the wee hours of Tuesday. The incident occurred at Serou in the Kakching district of the Imphal Valley. The slain soldier, Ranjit Yadav, was from the BSF’s 163rd battalion. He was grievously injured in the gunfight and was evacuated to a local hospital where he was declared dead.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A defence ministry statement said multiple incidents of violence, arson and firing in Serou and adjoining Sugnu had necessitated the re-deployment of additional troops in the past 48 hours. It said additional troops were tasked to beef up extensive area domination operations, ambushes and measures to prevent arson and violence. “As a result of extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF and police, intermittent exchange of fire took place between security forces and the insurgents during the night of 05/06 June. Security forces took adequate measures to prevent insurgents from breaking contact and running away to nearby areas,” the statement said. One BSF personnel sustained fatal injuries when the gunfight intensified in the wee hours. The two injured Assam Rifles personnel were evacuated by an Army helicopter to Mantripukhri in Imphal, the statement further said. “Inputs indicate some casualties on the side of insurgents and are being verified on the ground,” it added. During the preliminary search, two AK series rifles, one 51mm mortar, two carbines, ammunition and war-like stores were recovered. The operations were in progress to sanitise the area. The incident comes after combined teams of Manipur police and paramilitary forces destroyed two camps of the militants at Sugnu and Serou in the past two days after fierce gunfights. There have been several incidents in the two places since May 28 when the militants came down the hills, torched houses and opened fire on villagers. Some people had lost their lives. Meanwhile, the Manipur government on Tuesday extended the suspension of internet services till June 10. The ban was imposed on May 3 when violence first broke out after a tribal solidarity march against the move to grant Scheduled Tribes status to the majority Meitei community.