Home Nation Northeast

Be ready to meet any flood-related eventuality: Assam CM tells officials

Monsoon arrived in the northeast, including Assam, on Saturday and the state has been experiencing rainfall over the past couple of days.

Published: 11th June 2023 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meeting with all the DCs & other officials via video conferencing. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: With the onset of monsoon and the possibility of floods across the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday directed the government machinery to be ready to meet any flood-related eventuality.

Monsoon arrived in the northeast, including Assam, on Saturday and the state has been experiencing rainfall over the past couple of days.

In a video conference with deputy commissioners (DCs) and other senior officials, Sarma said all government departments, including NHAI, NHIDC, NDRF and SDRF, should remain alert to reach out to the affected people during the natural calamity.

The chief minister asked the Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, to take steps for the pre-positioning of NDRF and SDRF personnel in vulnerable districts, especially in Dima Hasao.

He also asked the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) to activate an early warning system to warn people about potential threats of flood.

In the event of flood water submerging low-lying areas, Sarma asked the DCs to set up relief camps and streamline relief distribution in these centres.

He asked the deputy commissioners to visit the embankments breached during floods in 2022 and take precautionary measures.

The chief minister also directed the DCs to assess the available stock of food materials and fodder in their respective districts.

Referring to the damage caused to an embankment in Cachar district last year which caused a catastrophic flood in Silchar town and its adjoining areas, Sarma asked the DCs to keep vigil and, if required, ensure area domination to avert unscrupulous elements from causing harm to embankments.

The CM also reviewed the preparedness of medical teams, including the availability of medicine stock, to meet any emergency.

He asked the DC, Kamrup Metropolitan, to have constant surveillance on 382 landslide-prone areas of the district and take remedial steps in case of heavy and incessant rain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma monsoon flood-related eventuality
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp