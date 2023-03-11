Home Nation Northeast

Attack on Congress, Left-Front joint delegation in Tripura

Congress and CPM alleged that some people backed by the ruling BJP had attacked them and damaged their vehicles.

Screengrab from a video of the violence in Tripura. (Courtesy | Twitter @Jairam_Ramesh)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The vehicles of a delegation of Congress and left-front MPs were attacked by miscreants in Tripura on Friday evening. The lawmakers were visiting the post-poll violence-hit Bishalgarh in the Sepahijala district when the incident took place

The parliamentary delegation included PR Natarajan, Ranjita Ranjan, AA Rahim, Abdul Khalique, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, Vinay Viswam and Elaram Karim.

The police said there was some sloganeering when the MPs, accompanied by local MLAs and leaders, were making an unscheduled visit to Nehal Chandra Nagar (Bishalgarh). 

"The accompanying police escort team responded quickly and rescued the delegation safely. Senior officers were at the spot. No injury to any person has been reported," the police said in a statement.

The statement also said that damage to two-three vehicles was reported and a suspect was detained. It added that police raids were on to identify the other miscreants and arrest them.

The MPs came to the state on a two-day visit to take stock of alleged targeted attacks against the workers and supporters of opposition parties.

Recently, leaders of Congress and Left parties jointly met the DGP and submitted a memorandum to him alleging that the BJP unleashed terror across the state by carrying out attacks on the supporters and workers of opposition parties after the Assembly election results were declared on March 2.

