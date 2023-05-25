Student leader killed by suspected drug peddler in Nagaland

By PTI

KOHIMA: A student leader was killed allegedly by a suspected drug peddler in Nagaland's Mon district on Thursday, official sources said.

The victim has been identified as Ahoa Konyak, chairman of the Action Committee of the Tizit Area Students Union (TASU) of the district, sources said.

The accused identified as Menshan Konyak has been taken into custody, while a mob put his house on fire, police said while confirming the report.

A police officer in Namsa said that they received the information that around 9:30 am a team of TASU led by Konyak while conducting a surprise check for drugs in a house was attacked by the house owner with a machete killing him on the spot.

Officials of the district administration said that following the killing unwarranted situation erupted but it has been brought under control.

Following the incident, TASU, in a circular, asked the general public and shopkeepers of Tizit jurisdiction to shutter down for 24 hours till Friday to mourn the killing of its Action Committee chairman.

TASU president Yanphong Konyak and general secretary Nokmao Konyak said that the union is compelled to impose such restrictions for the greater safety of the general public. A thorough investigation of the entire incident is in progress, police said.

