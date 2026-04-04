Essential conversations beyond social media bans

When social media opened its portals about two decades ago, most users reacted with a sense of wonder. It was almost like stepping into a brave new world of promise. The onboarding was seamless, it involved no cost and offered opportunities for new and profitable connections. But over time, social media companies faced scrutiny across the globe for the impact of their algorithmic curation and monetisation of the attention economy.

India has an estimated 50 crore unique social media users, according to research firm DataReportal. With cheap data plans and wide access to the internet and smartphones, the country’s market potential is attractive to social media companies. Thus, the conduct of Big Tech is of relevance to users in India.

Recently, a California jury awarded $6 million in damages to a young woman after finding Meta and Google liable for mental health harm caused by their addictive platforms that she began using as a child. The landmark judgement considered the structural design of the platforms and their algorithm-driven operations that reward prolonged engagement and doomscrolling. While laws in most countries delink social media companies from liability for the content, this judgement points to something more basic—product design that aims to keep users engaged and addicted.

The effect of social media on children is an area of emerging concern. Researchers have pointed out that children on these platforms are the most vulnerable, not only to inappropriate content but also to behavioural and developmental issues. The amount of time spent on social media affects academic performance, disrupts sleep and alters social dynamics.