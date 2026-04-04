India must prepare for the age of techno diplomacy

The contemporary international system increasingly reflects a paradox: deep economic interdependence coexisting with profound strategic distrust. Globalisation has integrated markets and supply chains over the past three decades, yet recent developments suggest that integration has not produced political convergence. Instead, economic links are increasingly being deployed as instruments of pressure and leverage.
We are living in an era of ‘weaponised interdependence’. Networks originally designed to facilitate global commerce, financial messaging systems, digital infrastructure and logistics chains now enable States that control key nodes in those networks to exert pressure on others.
The erosion of trust among major powers further complicates this picture. Countries remain deeply interconnected economically, yet political confidence between them has diminished. The result is a system in which States continue to rely on each other economically while simultaneously seeking to reduce strategic vulnerabilities. This tension—interdependence without trust—is likely to remain one of the defining characteristics of the emerging international order.
The notion of a cooperative ‘global village’, once the defining metaphor of the post-Cold-War era, appears to be giving way to a far more competitive environment in which nations openly use trade restrictions, tariffs and export controls as tools of statecraft. A dramatic example of this was the sharp tariff measures imposed by the US on several partners; another, China’s decision to restrict the export of critical rare earth minerals to India and the US. Supply chains themselves have become geopolitical battlegrounds.
The present international landscape is now less a coherent structure than a mosaic of intersecting crises and competing priorities. Security rivalries, technological competition, climate pressures and economic protectionism now interact in ways that make the global system far less predictable than in earlier decades. Geopolitical tensions are no longer confined to traditional military theatres. Increasingly, they manifest through disruptions in global markets, restrictions on critical technologies, or manipulation of supply chains. A single policy decision can reverberate across industries, financial markets and diplomatic relationships.
The strategic environment is also being shaped by the growing role of emerging technologies. A defining transformation in contemporary geopolitics is that technological infrastructure has replaced territory as the primary arena of strategic competition. While territorial disputes still matter, the decisive contests today revolve around who controls the digital architecture of the global economy—from semiconductor fabrication ecosystems and cloud infrastructure for data to artificial intelligence platforms and global payment systems.
The ability to exclude countries such as Iran or Russia from international financial networks demonstrates how control over technological systems can translate directly into geopolitical leverage. The US and its partners have attempted to restrict China’s access to advanced chips and manufacturing equipment, recognising that control over semiconductor technology determines leadership in everything from AI to military systems.
The emerging hierarchy in these domains is far more concentrated than the geopolitical distribution of power itself. AI, digital infrastructure and data governance are rapidly becoming arenas of competition between major powers. This technological rivalry overlays the existing geopolitical rivalries, producing a much more complex strategic landscape.
In this sense, data has become the new currency of geopolitical influence. Nations that command the pipelines through which information flows—digital platforms, financial messaging systems, data storage networks—possess a form of structural power that can shape the choices of others without firing a single shot.
AI leadership, semiconductor supply chains, advanced manufacturing capabilities and digital standards now constitute the core of geopolitical rivalry. These developments suggest that the emerging geopolitical contest is less about territorial expansion and more about who sets the technological rules of the global economy—who designs the chips, who trains the algorithms and who governs the data.
This produces a curious hybrid world order: politically multipolar, yet technologically asymmetric. While more countries today exercise geopolitical agency than during the Cold War, the digital architecture of the global economy remains dominated by a relatively small group of technologically advanced powers. For middle and rising-power States such as India, the challenge lies in navigating this environment without allowing technological dependency to translate into strategic vulnerability.
In an environment where nations are increasingly pursuing diversification strategies—building alternative supply chains, expanding trade partnerships and strengthening domestic capabilities—diplomacy requires not rigid alliances, but flexible engagement across multiple partnerships. Countries must simultaneously cooperate, compete and hedge their strategic bets—a delicate balancing act that has become a central feature of modern statecraft.
For countries like India, this transformation carries profound implications. Strategic autonomy in the 21st century will depend not only on military capability or economic strength, but also on technological resilience—the ability to build, regulate and secure one’s own digital ecosystem without succumbing either to data colonialism from the West or digital conquest by China.
The technological dimension of this balancing act has become particularly complex. The US continues to dominate the global digital economy through its technology giants, cloud infrastructure and financial networks, while China has developed an alternative technological ecosystem spanning telecommunications, digital payments and AI. As competition between these ecosystems intensifies, the risk is that the world may gradually fragment into competing digital spheres of influence. Countries could find themselves compelled to align with one technological architecture or another, whether through semiconductor supply chains, AI platforms, or digital governance frameworks.
This raises an important strategic question: can technological autonomy coexist with deep global integration? For India, the answer lies not in isolation but in carefully cultivating indigenous capabilities while remaining open to international collaboration.
India’s approach increasingly reflects this philosophy. Initiatives such as digital public infrastructure, India stack, and the expansion of digital payment systems like UPI across multiple countries illustrate an effort to build sovereign technological capabilities while simultaneously offering digital public goods to the world. Walking this tightrope in the digital age will require more than diplomatic agility. It will require technological capability, regulatory sovereignty and strategic partnerships that prevent dependence on any single digital ecosystem.
The goal, ultimately, is digital sovereignty—the capacity to engage confidently with global technological networks without surrendering control over one’s own data, infrastructure and innovation pathways. The future is now. We must seize it.
Lok Sabha MP, Chair of the Standing Committee on External Affairs and Sahitya Akademi-winning author
(Views are personal)
(office@tharoor.in)