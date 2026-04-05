Faithline | The original Dhurandhar

Last Thursday was Hanuman Jayanti and I discovered, quite by chance, that one of his names is ‘Dhurandhar’. It is the last and 108th name in the ‘Hanuman Ashtothara Shata Namavali’ (The 108 Names of Hanuman), where it appears in the line, ‘Om Sita sameta Sri Rama padaseva dhurandharaya namah’. This means, ‘Salutations to the valiant one who serves Sri Rama, along with Sita’. The ‘Hanuman Namavali’ is chanted to invoke Hanuman’s strength, dedication and intelligence.

Dhurandhar itself means a master, leader or one who bears a heavy burden or responsibility. So, the original Dhurandhar is Hanuman himself, who went into enemy territory and burnt it down. A pleasing discovery, is it not? I don’t see the recent films as ‘propaganda’ or ‘anti-Muslim’. It is not even against the people of Pakistan in general, and shows their women in a respectful light. Based on actual historical events, it is specifically against the ideology of State-funded terrorists from Pakistan who have attacked and killed Indian people. Should there be a problem with that for loyal Indians?

Speaking of which, a memory comes back from 1977 of a spot of political culture that nobody questioned then but just swallowed whole as the natural order of things. In those days, every film screening in a theatre was preceded by a sarkari black-and-white films division documentary, followed by the national anthem. I remember one such documentary, which was all praise for Indira Gandhi and had a song with the line ‘Khichri sarkar nahi chalega’. This was a dig at the then-nascent Janata Party coalition, which eventually won the 1977 General Election. And, when the electorate was fed up with the Janata Party, it brought Indira Gandhi right back in 1980.