When the West Asia crisis hits home and hard

As the West Asia conflict continues into its fifth week, Sri Lanka may feel it has avoided diplomatic wrangles and has not become a target of hostility from warring nations. Colombo has strived to maintain neutrality and avoid being coerced into taking sides. But the challenges are far from over.

The island, an unlikely participant in the US-Israeli-Iran war, grabbed headlines when the US Navy torpedoed IRIS Dena, an Iran-flagged vessel in the Indian Ocean, close to Sri Lanka. During the Raisina Dialogue 2026 last month, Sri Lankan foreign minister Vijitha Herath was repeatedly questioned about the repatriation of Iranian sailors, but he kept his answers simple: Colombo’s response to the distressed Iranian vessels IRIS Dena and IRIS Bushehr was guided by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the principles of international humanitarian law. He sidestepped attempts to extract further explanations.

Proof of Colombo’s stance was also in the refusal to permit two American warplanes to land. Around the same time when Iranian vessels requested permission for three naval vessels to dock in Sri Lanka, a US request to deploy two warplanes equipped with anti-ship missiles to land at the Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport was refused to maintain neutrality, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake told parliament recently. Colombo has been lauded for navigating such choppy diplomatic waters with aplomb.

Maintaining neutrality is difficult, whether a party to the conflict or not. Colombo understands it should prioritise neighbouring India and balance China, while also not provoking the US and Israel, two old allies. But Sri Lanka’s real test may lie elsewhere, in how the island faces the full force of an energy crisis.