Elections playbook: Your money, Politicians' mandate

State elections, especially when five units move together—Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry—invite inflated claims. Each verdict is billed as a turning point in history. But look closer and the pattern is less dramatic: these are contests over distribution rather than direction. The grammar is, by now, standardised—promise, transfer, consolidate. Call it welfare, a word with fashionable compassionate pretensions, or something closer to inducement.

The scale is no longer incidental. Tamil Nadu’s welfare architecture runs into tens of thousands of crores annually; West Bengal’s Lakshmir Bhandar absorbs roughly ₹12,000-15,000 crore a year; Assam’s Orunodoi crosses ₹3,500 crore; Kerala’s social security pensions exceed ₹10,000 crore. These are not episodic gestures. They are embedded fiscal commitments. The parties hand out the fish; they do not teach angling. And the fish was originally your catch.

At times, this instinct slips down the ladder of responsibility. Rahul Gandhi has promised free public transport for women in Kerala—on a system that is already perennially loss-making. The obvious question is sidestepped: why universalise by gender, rather than target by need? Why exclude the male daily-wage worker? The segmentation is not accidental. It is electoral arithmetic.

The larger ethical problem is harder to evade. What parties promise with flourish is not their money; it is public revenue. When benefits are timed to elections, the line between welfare and inducement thins to a technicality. The liberal defence—equity, empowerment, consumption support—is not wrong. It is incomplete. The taxpayer funds the pool; the political class allocates it; the gratitude accrues to the allocator. It is your money; it becomes their mandate.