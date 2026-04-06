Elections playbook: Your money, Politicians' mandate

State elections, especially when five units move together—Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry—invite inflated claims. Each verdict is billed as a turning point in history. But look closer and the pattern is less dramatic: these are contests over distribution rather than direction. The grammar is, by now, standardised—promise, transfer, consolidate. Call it welfare, a word with fashionable compassionate pretensions, or something closer to inducement.
The scale is no longer incidental. Tamil Nadu’s welfare architecture runs into tens of thousands of crores annually; West Bengal’s Lakshmir Bhandar absorbs roughly ₹12,000-15,000 crore a year; Assam’s Orunodoi crosses ₹3,500 crore; Kerala’s social security pensions exceed ₹10,000 crore. These are not episodic gestures. They are embedded fiscal commitments. The parties hand out the fish; they do not teach angling. And the fish was originally your catch.
At times, this instinct slips down the ladder of responsibility. Rahul Gandhi has promised free public transport for women in Kerala—on a system that is already perennially loss-making. The obvious question is sidestepped: why universalise by gender, rather than target by need? Why exclude the male daily-wage worker? The segmentation is not accidental. It is electoral arithmetic.
The larger ethical problem is harder to evade. What parties promise with flourish is not their money; it is public revenue. When benefits are timed to elections, the line between welfare and inducement thins to a technicality. The liberal defence—equity, empowerment, consumption support—is not wrong. It is incomplete. The taxpayer funds the pool; the political class allocates it; the gratitude accrues to the allocator. It is your money; it becomes their mandate.
Which leads to the question: could even a fraction of this fiscal energy be redirected towards employment generation, towards building capacity rather than easing consumption?The answers are uniformly vague. Tamil Nadu speaks of industrial corridors and investor summits; Assam of infrastructure-led growth; Kerala of startups and knowledge parks; West Bengal of periodic industrial revival. All of it sounds plausible. None of it is specified with the precision of a cash transfer: ₹500, ₹1,000, ₹1,250 a month—the voter can count these. The money is promised, but the method of generating it is left unsaid.
The silence is louder in areas that determine long-term resilience. With volatility rippling through energy markets, India’s vulnerability is not theoretical. Fuel-linked inflation quietly alters the cost of living. A cup of tea from a wayside shop is now ₹15, not ₹12. Solar is an obvious hedge in a country rich in sunlight. Yet manifestos speak of capacity, not capability—installation, not research. Storage, grid innovation, manufacturing ecosystems remain largely unarticulated. There is promise, but little by way of plan.
Even the basics of civic modernity—waste management, sewage treatment—rarely enter the electoral centre. No party wins votes by promising that garbage will be recycled or that effluents will not flow into the nearest river.
Nowhere is the tension between change and continuity clearer than in West Bengal. The shift from the Left Front to Mamata Banerjee’s regime was framed as rupture. In political style, certainly; in administrative instinct, less so. The Marxist era, shaped by leaders like Jyoti Basu and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, built a system rooted in rural mobilisation, land reform and dense organisational presence. The current dispensation has not dismantled that architecture; it has retooled it. Where the Left relied on cadre networks and class idiom, the present regime prefers cash—clearly branded, directly received.
But the larger constraints remain the same. Industrial revival is hesitant. Employment generation trails aspiration. Investor confidence rises and falls with political temperature. This pattern repeats, with local variations, across other states. Kerala is sustained by remittances, tourism, human capital—its governments manage, not transform. Tamil Nadu grows on the strength of its industrial base despite rising welfare costs. Assam balances identity and development within limits not easily altered. Puducherry oscillates politically while its service economy endures.
The through-line is clear: growth of a certain kind proceeds regardless of who governs. Administrations influence the margins—efficiency, corruption, delivery. The deeper currents are structural.
What elections do change, decisively, is distribution. And here the system has evolved into a competitive marketplace. Parties bid for voter trust through segmented benefits. Women, farmers, communities—each becomes a category of allocation. The language is populist; the practice is segmentation. The taxpayer occupies an ambiguous position—financier of the system, indirect beneficiary at best.
Is it fair? The answer depends on how one balances equity with productivity. Welfare is necessary in an unequal society. But when it becomes the primary mode of politics, it crowds out investment in the sectors that could phase it out. Employment generation, industrial expansion, research ecosystems—these are slow, difficult, and electorally unrewarding. They are also the only exit from a politics of perpetual distribution.
In these five elections, the voter is offered competing visions. In practice, the choice narrows to competing methods of giving. The state may change hands. The script largely does not.
C P Surendran | Author whose latest volume of poetry is Window with a Train Attached
(Views are personal)
(cpsurendran@gmail.com)