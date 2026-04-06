Other ways to look at IPL brand values

The real will be valued less and the virtual will be valued more. What kind of a statement is that? I guess I am making a harsh statement about the times we live in. We are living through ‘Kalyuga’, hopefully its last few decades. It’s an age where impressions matter more than fact. That is the truth. And perception is more important. Can this be denied?

I work in the realm of brands and brand-valuation today is a science all on its own. The brand, for a start, is a perception. One that is created and nurtured to fruition. It begins as a small seed of thought that is strengthened year on year. That small seed grows into a mighty tree. A brand-tree that gives birth to more and more thoughts.

Is all this sounding a bit too surreal? Let me bring it back to our real lives and go straight to that one piece of virtual-estate created exactly 19 years ago—the Indian Premier League. This is the crown jewel of the Indian cricket board and, today, represents a startup ecosystem of its own. One that has a standalone brand value of $3.9 billion, with each team commanding significant a valuation of its own. In 2025, the total business valuation of the IPL reportedly reached $18.5 billion. That’s eighteen-and-a-half unicorns in startup language. IPL’s first season commenced in 2008 and it has taken all these years to cobble together this $18-billion valuation. A billion a year. Not bad at all.

The IPL is therefore this brand, a thought and a valuation. A piece of virtual-estate that today captures the imagination of literally every Indian (at least 51.5 crore living in India). The IPL is a physical sport that comes alive for 9 weeks in a year and is a virtual brand that captivates the imagination of the cricket lover all year round. And somewhere in the imagination of its fans lies its valuation.

Just about two weeks ago, two of the IPL franchises announced a proposed sale. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) announced the first monetisation of an IPL franchise. What was till today only the thought of a valuation is a reality. The RCB cobbled together for its owners $1.78 billion, while RR brought in $1.63 billion. The going price for an IPL franchise has all of a sudden hit the $1.7 billion level. Imagine then the collective enterprise value of all teams put together.