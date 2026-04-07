What a politician's rise and fall reveals about ambitious AAP

For a mid-sized party that earned its place in Indian political chronicles by claiming and retaining Delhi in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly elections, though it was left battered after an ignominious defeat in 2025, the Aam Aadmi Party never disappears from the news cycle. Its survival now depends on its Punjab government, while it nurtures a small presence in the Gujarat, Goa and J&K assemblies.

The AAP’s record does not portend the prospect of being a force to reckon with at the Centre in the foreseeable future. But nothing stops the party from dreaming big. No sooner was AAP chieftain Arvind Kejriwal legally exonerated in the excise policy case that cost him a third victory in Delhi, than his cheerleaders proclaimed him as a prospective Prime Minister.

After drawing local big-shots from opponents like the Congress, the AAP got a taste of its own medicine once it ceded power in Delhi. It lost former ministers Raaj Kumar Anand and Kailash Gahlot to the BJP, while Alka Lamba, one of the national capital’s best-known women politicians, returned to the Congress.

However, the recent exclusion of Raghav Chadha from the innards of power drew more reactions—both negative and favourable towards the newsmaker—than the other departures, although Kejriwal has not yet suspended Chadha from the party. He seems set to quit as he lobs a provocation a day at his leader.