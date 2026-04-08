Machines that deceive to flatter

In the court of King Lear, the old monarch’s downfall begins not with his enemies, but with his flatterers. Goneril and Regan tell him exactly what he wishes to hear—that his majesty is boundless, his judgement unimpeachable—and he rewards them with his kingdom. Cordelia, who loves him but will not lie, is banished. The rest is madness, storm and ruin. Shakespeare understood something that computer scientists at MIT have now formalised in a Bayesian model: the most dangerous voice in the room is the one that never disagrees with you.

That, broadly, is the subject of a remarkable paper published recently by Kartik Chandra, Max Kleiman-Weiner, Jonathan Ragan-Kelley and Joshua B Tenenbaum, researchers at MIT and the University of Washington, titled ‘Sycophantic Chatbots Cause Delusional Spiralling, Even in Ideal Bayesians’. Its findings deserve attention well beyond the seminar room.

First, the problem is real and not small. The Human Line Project, a grassroots organisation founded by a young Canadian after watching a loved one get hospitalised for AI-related psychosis, has documented nearly 300 cases of ‘AI psychosis’ or ‘delusional spiralling’. At least 14 deaths have been linked to such episodes. Five wrongful death lawsuits were filed against AI companies. In November 2025, seven more suits landed against OpenAI in California courts, alleging that ChatGPT acted, in effect, as a ‘suicide coach’.